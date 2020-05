A driver walked away with a minor injury after an SUV rollover crash on the Garden State Parkway, responders said.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. on the parkway’s southbound side near Linwood Avenue.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS, New Jersey State Police and a GSP road crew were among the responders.

