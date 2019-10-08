SUV Plows Into Front Of Midland Park Dental Office

A driver escaped unharmed Tuesday after her SUV plowed into the entrance of a Midland Park dental office, ending up on on the steps.

The BMW X5 took down the railings on the exterior staircase at Veenstra Family Dental on Godwin Avenue as the driver apparently was attempting to park.

Responding firefighters stabilized the vehicle, and a building inspector was summoned to check the structure.

The SUV was towed from the scene.

The BMW SUV ended up on the steps of the Midland Park dental office.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos above and contributed to this account.

The entrance before the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.