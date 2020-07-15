SUV Hits Utility Pole, Rolls In Glen Rock

A driver escaped serious injury after her SUV overturned Wednesday morning in Glen Rock.

The driver, who was headed to work at a local doctor’s office, was checked out after her Toyota sideswiped a utility pole and overturned on Prospect Street around 9:30 a.m.

She refused further medical treatment.

The vehicle was towed and the driver apparently got a ride to work.

Glen Rock police, firefighters and members of the Volunteers Ambulance Corps responded.

The SUV shattered a portion of a utility pole before overturning on Prospect Street in Glen Rock. Boyd A. Loving

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

