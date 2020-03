No one was injured when an SUV plowed into a Mahwah home Tuesday afternoon.

The Nissan Murano hit a house on the northeast corner of Birch Road and Wyckoff Avenue, across the street from the Young World Day School, around 4:20 p.m.

Township police were there instantly and made sure the vehicle occupants -- a couple and their two young children -- were OK.

They summoned a building inspector.

At the scene on Birch Road. Jerry DeMarco

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.