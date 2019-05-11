SUV Hits Deer On Busy Northbound Route 17

A deer wandered onto Route 17 in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon and was struck by an SUV in Saddle River.

The 47-year-old Brooklyn driver wasn’t injured in the noontime crash on the highway’s northbound side just before the East Allendale Avenue exit, police said.

His Honda CRV was damaged, however.

