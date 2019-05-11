Contact Us
SUV Hits Deer On Busy Northbound Route 17

The Brooklyn driver was OK after his SUV hit the deer on northbound Route 17 in Saddle River, but the front end of his vehicle wasn't doing as well. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle River PD

A deer wandered onto Route 17 in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon and was struck by an SUV in Saddle River.

The 47-year-old Brooklyn driver wasn’t injured in the noontime crash on the highway’s northbound side just before the East Allendale Avenue exit, police said.

His Honda CRV was damaged, however.

