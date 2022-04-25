SUV Goes Up In Flames On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

Fire crews in Morris County were quick to douse a SUV that went up in flames on Route 80.

The Budd Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze in the shoulder of the eastbound lanes in Mount Olive on Friday, April 22, the department said on social media Saturday afternoon.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle heavily smoking and fully engulfed in large flames.

The fire was fully extinguished and the scene cleared within about 45 minutes.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

