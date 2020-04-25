SUV Driver Suffers Critical Medical Episode At Route 17 Exit

A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Ridgewood Saturday afternoon apparently suffered a medical episode beforehand, responders said.

The Kia Sportage came to rest against a wall on the northbound exit ramp to Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.

Responders conducted CPR before the gravely injured driver was brought to The Valley Hospital in Village police, firefighters and EMS and a Valley EMS unit responded.

City Wide towed the vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

