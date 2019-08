A Mercedes SUV ended up atop a chainlink fence between a tree and a highway sign after a two-vehicle Wednesday morning rush-hour crash on northbound Route 17 in Ridgewood.

No injuries were reported.

Tow trucks were summoned to removed both wrecks.

Village police responded.

Aftermath

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

