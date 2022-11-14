Sussex County Woman, 62, Killed After SUV Veers Off Road And Slams Into Tree

A 62-year-old Sussex County woman was killed after the SUV she was driving veered off the road and swerved into a tree on Sunday, Nov. 13, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on CR 565 north in Frankford around 8:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

Karen Krok, of Sussex, was driving a Honda CRV when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree near milepost 0.5, Marchan said.

Krok was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said. No further details were released.

