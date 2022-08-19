Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING

A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say.

A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The man initially went missing but was found in a tree before falling about 50 feet, the initial report says.

Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter was called to land near the accident scene to take the man to a nearby hospital for injury treatment, according to the report.

State Police were also at the scene, the report says.

Authorities did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

