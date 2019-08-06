Contact Us
Sussex County Man With History Of Taking Upskirt Pics Charged In Union Incident: Police

Stephen Grogan
Stephen Grogan Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A man suspected of taking an upskirt photo at a store on Rt. 22 in Union last month has been arrested, police said.

Authorities say Stephen Grogan of Branchville knelt behind a shopper July 12 and was using his cell phone to take images of her,  police said. Grogan left the store when the woman confronted her but she followed him and obtained his license plate number, Union police said.

Grogan, 41, who had been arrested for the same crime in July 2018, surrendered to Union police last week after an investigation by Detective Michael Thiessen. He was charged with invasion of privacy and was being held at the Union County jail.

In January, the New Jersey Herald identified him as a member of the New Jersey National Guard who had previously been arrested in Montague for using his phone to take pictures up a woman's dress.

Last June, he was arrested in Salt Lake City for a similar crime, the Herald also reported. He was in the city for military training.

