Sussex County Man Charged With Manufacturing Child Pornography, Police Say

A Sussex County man was arrested after several pictures depicting child pornography were found on his cell phone, authorities said.

Clark Cornwell, 33, was charged with second-degree manufacturing child pornography and possession of child pornography, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said in a release on Thursday, March 31.

Cornwell, of Hamburg, admitted in an interview with Sparta detectives to possessing child pornography, and a follow-up search warrant carried out on his cell phone turned up multiple images, police said.

Cornwell was identified as a suspect from an anonymous tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Friday, March 25, Lamon said.

He was released pending a mandatory court appearance.

