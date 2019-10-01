Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Crash Temporarily Closes Southbound Route 17
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Man Airlifted After 'Horrific' Crash With Dogs

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The driver was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center by Atlantic Air Ambulance, authorities said.
The driver was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center by Atlantic Air Ambulance, authorities said. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

A 61-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after his pick-up truck struck a tree in Frankford Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Frankford man was headed north on Mattison Road in his Dodge 1500 with his two dogs when his truck veered off the road and struck a tree near Kice Road just before 5:30 p.m., New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Neighbors and witnesses said the scene as "horrific" and worried for the dogs and the driver.

The dogs were uninjured but taken to a Brancheville animal hospital as a precaution, Goez said.

The driver, who sustained serious but unspecified injuries, was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, according to Goez.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.