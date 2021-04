A 57-year-old Sussex County man died when he fell off his boat on the Jersey Shore Saturday, New Jersey State Police said.

The Scott Sabisch, of Glenwood, fell from the 37-foot vessel in Sandy Hook Bay at 2:53 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Sabisch was unresponsive and later pronounced dead, Curry said.

The incident remains under investigation.

