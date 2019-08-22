Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bogota Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fort Lee: 2 Adults, 3 Teens Seized With Homemade Shotgun
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspicious Package Closes GWB Upper Level

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A look at the upper level of the GWB.
A look at the upper level of the GWB. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Citizen.com

What Port Authority police described as a suspicious package closed the George Washington Bridge's upper level in both directions Thursday night.

"A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge is currently under investigation," Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues told Daily Voice shortly before 10:30 p.m.

"At this time the upper level, eastbound and westbound, is currently closed," she said. "The lower level is open."

The Bergen County Bomb Squad was summoned, along with their counterparts from the NYPD and a Bergen County hazardous materials unit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.