Suspicious Package Closes GWB Upper Level

What Port Authority police described as a suspicious package closed the George Washington Bridge's upper level in both directions Thursday night.

"A suspicious package on the upper level of the bridge is currently under investigation," Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues told Daily Voice shortly before 10:30 p.m.

"At this time the upper level, eastbound and westbound, is currently closed," she said. "The lower level is open."

The Bergen County Bomb Squad was summoned, along with their counterparts from the NYPD and a Bergen County hazardous materials unit.

