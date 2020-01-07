Suspicious Device That Cleared Glen Rock Shopping Center Deemed Harmless

UPDATE: A stray pot in a cart that forced the evacuation of a Glen Rock shopping center Tuesday morning was deemed harmless, and everyone was allowed to return to their businesses.

Prospect Street was reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between Saddle River Road and Woodvale Road.

Responders said they were concerned because of the proximity to a nearby kosher deli.

******

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and a Regional SWAT team converged with police on a Glen Rock shopping complex Tuesday morning after someone found a pressure cooker in a shopping cart outside a store, responders said.

The discovery was made around 10:20 a.m. outside the Rock Farmers Market on Prospect Street.

The complex was evacuated and cordoned off.

Firefighters and EMS were put on standby.

Pressure cooker found in shopping cart in Glen Rock. DAILY VOICE photo

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

