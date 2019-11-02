SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Maywood Woman, 19, Dies In Car Outside Hackensack Party, Companion Questioned

A 19-year-old Maywood woman died while having sex in a car overnight Saturday with a man she'd just left a party with at a Hackensack high-rise apartment, responders said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called it "a suspicious death."

An autopsy was being conducted to determine whether it was from a possible drug overdose or the result of rough sex, another law enforcement official told Daily Voice late Saturday morning.

"We'll see what it shows," he said.

Investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office questioned the 20-something man the woman left the Prospect Avenue party with.

According to him, they'd taken prescription medication and were having sex in her car on the parking garage's top level when she lost consciousness, a law enforcement source said.

City police got a 911 call at 2:14 a.m., said Musella, the county prosecutor.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit and Hackensack police were investigating, the prosecutor said.

