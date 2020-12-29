Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
'Suspicious Death': Human Remains Found In Union County

Cecilia Levine
Human remains were found on the 800 block of West Front Street on Dec. 24. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Union County are investigating last week's discovery of human remains.

Plainfield police responded to reports of the remains found near the 800 block of West Front Street in Plainfield around 10 a.m. Dec. 24, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Director Lisa Burgess jointly announced Tuesday.

Ruotolo said only that the incident is considered a suspicious death and is under investigation. The victim remains unidentified.

The Union County Homicide Task Force, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and Plainfield Police Division responded, and launched an investigation.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492 or Det. Kirsh at 908-347-1420. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

