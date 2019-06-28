Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: NJ Appeals Court Overturns Murder Conviction Of NYC Man In Teaneck Love Triangle
Suspected Shooter From Elizabeth Who Fled U.S. Found Guilty Of Murder

Paul Milo
Eslam Gad
Eslam Gad Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office

An Elizabeth man Friday was convicted on all charges stemming from a shooting seven years ago that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Pemberton resident, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Aug. 8, 2012, Anthony Holmes Jr. was with friends and family near 3rd and Pine streets when someone in a Ford Mustang drove up and opened fire. Holmes, who was not the target, was hit and died at University Hospital in Newark the next day.

The prosecutor’s office as well as the Union County Sheriff and Elizabeth police identified Eslam Gad, 30, as the suspect. In 2016, Gad, who fled the country after the shooting, was arrested in Manchester, England, by Manchester police on a warrant issued by Interpol. Gad was returned to the United States to await trial.

On Friday, Gad was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August and faces up to 30 years in prison.

