Suspected Mumps, Not Measles, Addressed At Bergen County Jail, Sheriff Says

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Jail
Bergen County Jail Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A suspected case of the mumps -- and not measles -- caused a mild health scare at the Bergen County Jail, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

"The area with the diagnosed individual is being quarantined pending a survey of the inmates," the sheriff said.

Cureton and Executive Jim Tedesco were holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address questions.

A jail physician "informed me there is no cause of alarm at this time," Cureton said Monday night.

The Bergen County Board of Health was notified, the sheriff said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

