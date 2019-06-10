Suspected Mumps, Not Measles, Addressed At Bergen County Jail, Sheriff Says

A suspected case of the mumps -- and not measles -- caused a mild health scare at the Bergen County Jail, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

"The area with the diagnosed individual is being quarantined pending a survey of the inmates," the sheriff said.

Cureton and Executive Jim Tedesco were holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address questions.

A jail physician "informed me there is no cause of alarm at this time," Cureton said Monday night.

The Bergen County Board of Health was notified, the sheriff said.

