Suspected Jersey City Drug Kingpin Pleads Guilty To Killing Merchant, 2nd Man

A Jersey City man charged with running a drug ring that stretched into South Jersey has pleaded guilty to two killings and also to charges in connection with three other shootings, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Golden Williamson, 33, pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Kevin Miles in January 2016 and Byunguen Lee, who was killed the month before in his store Bergen Avenue.

Williamson also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shootings in Jersey City and Toms River in 2015 and 2016.

Williamson faces 30 years for each murder and would not be eligible for parole until the full sentence was served. He also faces five years for each of the three assaults, one of which would be served consecutively to the murder sentences and the other concurrently. All told, the state has recommended a sentence that would put Williamson behind bars for 35 years before he was eligible for parole.

Williamson's co-defendant in Miles' death, 28-year-old Eric Dawson of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors will ask for a sentence of 15 years, of which Dawson must serve at least 85 percent before becoming eligible for parole.

On July 12, 2017, Williamson and Dawson with running a Jersey City-based drug network that operated in several places in New Jersey, including Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.