Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Deep Ties To Pennsylvania

"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim?"

Those were two questions that suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger posted to Reddit in a since-deleted thread, apparently while working toward his Master of Arts in criminal justice from DeSales University in Lehigh County.

Kohberger, who went on to study criminology at Washington State University's Pullman campus, according to a another deleted webpage, was arrested in the Pocono Mountains early Friday, Dec. 30 in connection with the deaths of the four students.

But before he made national headlines, the 28-year-old Carbon County native had deep ties to communities across eastern Pennsylvania.

State court records list Kohberger's home address as Albrightsville, about a twenty-mile drive from Mount Pocono.

According to an alumni website, he was a 2012 graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School, and social media users have said he previously worked as a security guard at nearby Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville.

Kohberger appeared to have a special interest in criminology and criminals. While at DeSales, he uploaded a survey to his since-deleted Reddit account, asking criminals to anonymously share their thoughts.

"What steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target? Detail your thoughts and feelings. Why did you choose that victim over others?" Kohberger asked respondents.

"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim? Detail any thoughts or feelings at this point."

As of Friday afternoon, the Pennsylvanian sits in a Monroe County jail cell awaiting extradition to Moscow, Idaho.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.