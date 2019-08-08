Suspected Gunman Who Shot 3 Irvington Police Officers, Killed Civilian ID'd

The Attorney General's office has begun an investigation after Irvington police officers opened fire on a suspected gunman Thursday morning, killing him .

Under a 2018 law, such investigations are standard procedure when someone dies during an incident involving on-duty police.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kaizen Crossen, a 39-year-old Irvington resident, shot and killed an unarmed 20-year-old man with a rifle on Myrtle Avenue. That man's identity had not been released as of Thursday evening.

Officers responded within minutes of the 11:30 a.m. shooting, the first of whom exchanged gunfire with Crossen and was hit in the legs. That officer's wounds were non-life-threatening, authorities previously said.

More police officers opened fire, and two other officers were hit. Those wounds were also non-life-threatening, the attorney general's office said.

Crossen was also hit and was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

