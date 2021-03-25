Suspect Shot By Federal Agent Outside Union County Ruby Tuesday, Authorities Say

One person was hospitalized after being shot by a federal agent Wednesday in Union County, authorities said.

The incident involved an agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force and occurred outside of a Ruby Tuesday in Elizabeth around 4:20 p.m., local officials said.

The individual was hospitalized for treatment and no law enforcement officers were hurt, local police and DEA Spokesman Special Agent Timothy McMahon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

