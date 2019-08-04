Suspect In Maplewood Double Killing Arrested

Authorities arrested an Elizabeth man and charged him with the murders of a Maplewood man and a live-in nanny who worked for his family, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded Saturday morning to a report of an assault near Walton Road and Jefferson Avenue. Karen L. Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, was found critically injured on the street and was pronounced dead a short time later. David Kimowitz, 40, was found inside a home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Joseph D. Porter, 27, had been dating Bermudez-Rodriquez. He has been charged with murder, weapons offenses and criminal restraint. He was being held in the Essex County jail pending a court appearance.

Personnel from the Port Authority police and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Bureau/Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in the investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

