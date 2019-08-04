Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Motorist Drives Over Loaded Gun, Extended Clip On Paterson Street
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspect In Maplewood Double Killing Arrested

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Porter
Joseph Porter Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities arrested an Elizabeth man and charged him with the murders of a Maplewood man and a live-in nanny who worked for his family, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded Saturday morning to a report of an assault near Walton Road and Jefferson Avenue. Karen L. Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, was found critically injured on the street and was pronounced dead a short time later.  David Kimowitz, 40, was found inside a home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say  Joseph D. Porter, 27, had been dating Bermudez-Rodriquez. He has been charged with murder, weapons offenses and criminal restraint. He was being held in the Essex County jail pending a court appearance.

Personnel from the Port Authority police and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Bureau/Immigration and Customs Enforcement assisted in the investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.