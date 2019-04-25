Suspect In Killing Of Jersey City Grandfather Caught In NYC

A 51-year-old East Orange man wanted for murder in Jersey City is in custody, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Members of the prosecutor's Homicide Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Joseph Summers in New York City. Summers had been charged with the April 5 murder of Gregory Harvey.

Harvey, a 60-year-old grandfather, was found dead inside his Wilkinson Avenue home. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, the prosecutor's office said.

In addition to murder, Summers has also been charged with weapons offenses and hindering apprehension.

