Survey: 1 In 10 Connecticut Residents Personally Affected By Mass Shootings

More than 10 percent of Connecticut residents say they have been, or are close to someone who has been, personally affected by a mass shooting, according to a recent survey.

More than 40 percent of residents who responded to a 2020 survey by SafeWise said mass shootings are the violent crime they are most worried about. On a national level, only 28 percent of people said mass shooting worry them that much.

The SafeWise 2020 State of Safety survey looked at attitudes towards crime and violence in each state as well as the levels of actual crime and violence that occurred there.

The study found that people in Connecticut have an unusually high connection to mass shootings and noted that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy likely drove up concern.

“That level of worry is likely fueled by the fact that 11 percent of participants reported that hey (or someone they know) have been personally affected by a mass shooting at some point in their life,” the survey said.

From the start of the year through July 15, 2020, there have been three mass shootings in Connecticut, killing two people and injuring 12. Nationwide there have been 299 mass shootings in 2020, according to SafeWise.

