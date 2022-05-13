Support Surges For Hunterdon County Woman In Medically Induced Coma After Massive Condo Fire

Support is on the rise for a Hunterdon County woman who remains in critical condition with severe burns after a massive condo fire caused her to lose everything.

Gabrielle Carisone, 28, was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown with third-degree burns and put into a medically induced coma after her condominium in Union Township, Hunterdon County went up in flames in the middle of the night on Sunday, May 1, according to a GoFundMe and a report from NJ.com.

“She was woken up to flames in her bedroom with her only exit being her bedroom window 3 stories up,” reads the campaign, launched by her best friend, Nicole Ricca.

Carisone lost all of her possessions in the blaze, which ravaged her condo purchased just two months ago, Ricca says.

While Carisone remains in critical but stable condition, she now has to navigate the process of rebuilding her life and finding a new place to live.

More than $37,500 had been raised as of Friday, May 13, putting Carisone about three-quarters of the way toward the campaign’s $50,000 goal in just one week.

Meanwhile, Carisone is likely to remain in the medical coma for several weeks as her burn treatments continue.

“Every little bit helps — we want to make this transition as easy as possible for her,” Ricca writes.

“Everything we raise will be used to try and replace her possessions.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fundraiser says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Condo Fire Recovery’ on GoFundMe.

