Support Surges For Family Of Boy, 7, Killed In Newark Fire

Cecilia Levine
Saahir Keiron Hartfield died in Newark's Astor Street fire Thursday.
Saahir Keiron Hartfield died in Newark's Astor Street fire Thursday. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/Newark PD

The community is rallying around a Newark family whose 7-year-old son died in a fire that left them homeless Thursday morning.

More than $4,400 had been raised as of Friday morning on a GoFundMe for the Hartfield family.

"On behalf of my late nephew Saahir Keiron Hartfield and family," Kamilah Richardson writes. 

"Today an unexpected fire took place at my niece and her significant others Newark home leaving her and her children with absolutely NOTHING they lost everything. 

"Materialistic items can be replaced but this fire took her 7 yr old Saahir’s life."

Saahir Keiron Hartfield was on the third floor of his family's Astor Street home, when the blaze broke out in the early morning hours.

His father tried climbing in through the roof to save him, but his attempt was -- tragically -- futile.

Meanwhile, clothing is being collected for the family's remaining children.

Shaheed Hartfield 11 yr old boy

  • 14/16 clothes
  • 7.5 youth shoe

Samina Hartfield 5 yr old girl

  • 5/6 clothes
  • 12 shoe

Sakini Hartfield 1 yr old girl

  • 3T clothes
  • 8 shoe

Click here to donate.

