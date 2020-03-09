Superintendent: Suspicious Call Locks Down Mahwah Schools

Mahwah schools went into "precautionary modified lockdown" on Monday after a suspicious call came in to the high school, officials said.

The lockdowns began at 12:45 p.m. while police investigate the call to the high school's main office, Schools Supt. C. Lauren Schoen said in an email to parents.

The call was deemed non-credible and the lockdowns were lifted at 1:38 p.m., Schoen said.

"A police presence will remain on Ridge Road for the remainder of the school day," the superintendent said. "We thank the Mahwah Police Department for [its] continued support in maintaining a safe learning environment for our students."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.