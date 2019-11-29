Street To Be Renamed In Honor Of Slain Hillside Police Officer

A street in Hillside near police headquarters will be renamed in honor of a slain police officer Dec. 14 -- the 40th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

On Dec. 14, 1979, Patrolman Anthony Lordi Jr., 44, was on assignment at a restaurant when three men entered, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The men planned to rob the business.

One of them approached Lordi and asked for the time. When Lordi raised his arm to check his watch, the man pulled a weapon and tried to disarm Lordi. The two struggled and Lordi was fatally shot. He had been with the department for 22 years.

The three suspects were caught and sentenced to life in prison.

During a ceremony on the 14th, Highland Avenue will officially become Patrolman Anthony Lordi Way. Among those expected at the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at police headquarters behind Town Hall, are his two surviving children and other family members. "It's important that we remember Officer Lordi on this day to honor him, his service to the community of Hillside, and to recognize the ultimate sacrifice he made to protect others that day. Officer Lordi was a well respected officer hired on May 15, 1957 and had served the community of Hillside for 22 years and 7 months on the day he was killed," said Chief Vincent Ricciardi.

Ricciardi added that Lordi was the second of two Hillside police officers killed ib the line of duty. Officer Thomas England died in a motor-vehicle crash in the 1930s.

