Street Evangelist, Anti-Abortionist Strikes Again At North Jersey Clinic, Feds Say

A 37-year-old Bergen County man once charged for stalking a doctor at a local abortion clinic was arrested again on similar accusations -- this time for pushing a volunteer and then trying to stop a couple from seeking services, officials said.

Daniel Courney, of Bergenfield, was charged by complaint with two counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which protects individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Courney, formerly of Scarsdale, NY, in April used a drone to peer into the second-floor office of an abortion doctor he was stalking.

Courney appeared by videoconference today before US Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel and was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Courney approached a patient and her companion arriving for reproductive health services at a clinic in Englewood on Oct. 16, court documents show.

As a volunteer was providing directions, Courney approached the vehicle, told the patient to “save your child,” and shoved the volunteer away from the car to prevent the volunteer from providing directions to the clinic, court papers say.

Then, on Oct. 30, Courney approached the same volunteer who was escorting a patient inside the clinic, officials said.

As the volunteer and patient approached the clinic’s front door, Courney moved his body between the volunteer and the patient and shoved the volunteer toward the street.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, with the investigation leading to the arrest.

The government is represented by Senior Civil Rights Counsel Joseph Gribko of the Criminal Division in Newark and Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Millenky of the Civil Rights Unit in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.