STRANGER DANGER: Girl Sexually Assaulted By Parsippany Man Who Gave Her A Ride, Prosecutor Says

A Parsippany man was lodged in the Morris County Jail after sexually assaulting a girl who took him up on his offer for a ride in his car, authorities said.

The girl was walking in Morris Township when she was Deonarini Jairam, 38, pulled up in his silver 2001 Toyota Solara and asked if she wanted to hop in on Oct. 1, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint statement with local police.

The girl agreed and got into Jairam's vehicle -- but it wasn't long before he began touching her while driving, the prosecutor said.

Jairam eventually parked his car and offered the girl money in exchange for sex, Knapp said.

"The victim refused and the defendant then proceeded to sexually assault her," according to Knapp.

"During the assault, the defendant noticed law enforcement in the area, at which time he unlocked the doors and allowed the victim to exit his vehicle."

Jairam fled but was later identified through an investigation, authorities said.

He was charged with one count each of sex assault, attempted sex assault, promoting prostitution of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal sexual contact.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Detective Matthew Flynn of the Morris Township Police Department at 973-326-7480 or Detective Martyna Ruminska of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

