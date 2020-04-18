Stranded Jersey Shore Kite Surfer Rescued, Charged With Violating Coronavirus Beach Closure

A kite surfer was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean in Toms River -- and then charged with violating state coronavirus emergency orders, authorities said.

Geoffrey T. Vonderlinden, 51, of Basking Ridge, got stuck about 50 yards from the Normandy Beach Shore on Friday after strong winds and the current kept him from getting back, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Fire department rescue crews and another surfer reached Vonderlinden and all returned to shore safely, he said.

Police issued a summons to Vonderlinden for violating an emergency directive from Gov. Phil Murphy that included a provision banning access to all New Jersey beaches.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.