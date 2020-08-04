STORM INJURIES: Maywood Firefighter, 71-Year-Old Driver Among Several North Jersey Victims

A Maywood firefighter was injured when a tree fell onto an engine -- one of several people hurt by falling branches, limbs and trees in Bergen and Passaic counties during Tuesday's storm, responders said.

A 71-year-old man also required medical attention after a tree fell on his car on Route 17 in Ridgewood as Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through.

A driver was injured by glass when a branch from a falling tree crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 1 in Englewood Cliffs.

Medics put the Maywood firefighter in a neck collar before taking him to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mishap on Hammell Place shortly before 1:30 p.m.

His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

A Little Ferry resident was OK after a tree fell on him as he walked his dog on Main Street in front of the First Aid Squad.

Responders cut away branches to free the resident, who declined medical attention, Police Chief James Walters said.

The dog ran off but was reunited with the owner later Tuesday afternoon.

Colonial Court in Teaneck James McCabe for DAILY VOICE

Among other incidents reported over the storm's first few hours in North Jersey:

Several people were reported trapped in a car after a tree fell onto it on Montvale Road in Montvale;

Downed trees, limbs and branches closed southbound Route 208 entirely in Hawthorne shortly before 2 p.m. (Pompton Road in Haledon also was closed around the same time after several trees fell across high-tension wires0;

Route 46 was closed in both directions in Clifton after trees fell just past Main Avenue and near Piaget Avenue;

The Union Boulevard ramp to eastbound Route 80 was closed in Totowa after a large tree fell on it;

Burning wires ignited a roof fire after a tree fell on a Preakness Avenue home in Wayne.

Downed trees also continued to damage property, close roads and cut power in several North Jersey towns.

NJ Transit train service was halted after one tree fell across the tracks between the Ridgewood station and Ho Ho Kus, then another at Oak Street.

Another stopped a train, blocking the Harristown Road crossing in Glen Rock.

Just over the border, in Rockland County, a tree fell on the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway.

A large tree fell and was blocking both lanes on the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway. Rockland Report

Hazel Place at Morlot Avenue, Fair Lawn Douglas Haber for DAILY VOICE

Ridgewood was among those hit hardest.

Downed wires on a wooden fence ignited a fire at North Monroe Street and Monte Vista Avenue in Ridgewood, which also had trees early on reported down on Sheridan Terrace, Allison Court, Woodside Avenue, Godwin Avenue, Avondale Road, Phelps Road and West End Avenue.

Live wires that fell on Linwood and North Van Diem avenues limited access to the The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Trees that fell on North Monroe Street and West Glen Avenue in the village reportedly trapped people in two vehicles and blocked a Ridgewood fire engine.

Downed trees also closed Goffle Road.

Smith Avenue, Bergenfield DAILY VOICE

Trees also reportedly fell on houses and/or vehicles on:

Franklin Avenue, Wyckoff (heavy damage reported, with roof "swaying with the wind," responders said);

Hazlet Place at Morlot Avenue, Fair Lawn;

Maywood Avenue, Maywood;

Boulevard, Edgemont Road, Prospect Street and Garrett Place, Glen Rock;

Refy Avenue, West Crescent Avenue and Canterbury Drive, Ramsey;

Sherwood Avenue, Mahwah;

Smith Avenue, Bergenfield;

Washington Avenue and Oak Street, Hillsdale;

Degross Place, Park Ridge;

Dogwood Lane, Montvale;

Berkley Place, Dumont;

Wildwood Road, Northvale;

Colonial Court, Teaneck;

Harrison Street and Van Emburgh Avenue, Washington Township;

Ewing Avenue at Grandview Terrace (tree onto car, minor injuries);

Sylvester Avenue, Hawthorne;

Skyline Drive, Ringwood.

Van Emburgh Avenue, Washington Township DAILY VOICE

Downed wires also closed Woodland Place in Haworth, Cedar Road in New Milford, Rock Road/Lincoln Avenue in Hawthorne and Riverview Drive near the Passaic Valley Water Commission in Totowa.

