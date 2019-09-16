STORK CLUB: Newborn Greets Fair Lawn Police, EMS

Fair Lawn police responding to a call found a mom holding her newborn son, authorities said Monday.

Responding to a 4th Street home just after 7 a.m., Officers Brendan Loaiza and Luke Hintzen found 37-year-old Sarah Wagner with her bundle of joy.

Thomas Wagner, who now gives his older sister a sibling, was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center by the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps after the officers cleaned him up and made sure he was breathing OK, Sgt. Brian Meztler said.

"Thank you, Fair Lawn police and EMT for all your help this morning, as well as your visit [to the hospital -- see photo]," wrote Thomas's father, Daniel. "So lucky to live in a town like Fair Lawn!"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.