Stolen Car Flips 21 Feet Off Embankment Onto North Jersey Cars (VIDEO)

Stunning footage shows a stolen vehicle flipping more than 21 feet over an embankment before narrowly missing a homeowner and landing on two vehicles in North Jersey on New Year's Eve (scroll for video).

The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and drove over the embankment before crashing into a house and on top of the vehicles parked in the driveway of 52 Hilltop Dr., in North Caldwell at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, local police said.

Occupants of the stolen vehicle were able to escape and fled on foot. Detective Herbert, Officer Moskalow, and surrounding agencies later arrested two of the suspects and had them transported to trauma centers for medical evaluation.

Both suspects were treated and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police. Captain/OIC Strodthoff and Sergeants Credico, O’Neill, and DePoe responded to the scene to assist and conduct an accident investigation.

Verona Police, Fairfield Police, Cedar Grove Police, Essex Fells Police, and Livingston Police also responded.

