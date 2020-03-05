Stolen Car Chase From Bergen Ends In Rockland With Driver Captured By NJSP

Speeds reached 100 miles an hour in a stolen car chase that began Thursday in Fair Lawn and ended with New Jersey state troopers capturing the Paterson driver a half hour or so later in Rockland County, authorities said.

Fair Lawn police were alerted after the 2013 Kia SUV -- reported stolen out of Rutherford -- was tracked via GPS to their area.

Fair Lawn Police Timothy Ammann spotted the vehicle and tried pulling it over on Maple Avenue at Harristown Road shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The driver sped off onto northbound Route 208, refusing to stop, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Ammann terminated the pursuit at Russell Avenue, where Wyckoff police picked it up before eventually pulling back themselves.

State troopers began chasing the Kia after spotting it on Route 287 a short time later, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The pursuit continued across the state border, Goez said, before the Kia became disabled on northbound Route 87 -- about 18 miles from where the initial chase began -- shortly after 10 a.m.

The driver bailed out and tried to run but was quickly captured, he said.

Identified as John Johnson, 33 of Paterson, he faces charges in several jurisdictions.

Fair Lawn police are charging Johnson with eluding, speeding, reckless driving, careless driving, unsafely changing lanes, failing to signal, improper passing and tailgating.

