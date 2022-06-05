STILL UNSOLVED: Leads Sought Years After Brooklyn Man Shot Dead In Morris County Salvage Yard

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly three decades after a 32-year-old Brooklyn man was found shot dead in the parking lot of a Morris County auto salvage yard.

Elbrous Evdoev was found dead of gunshot wounds in the parking lot of G.I. Auto Salvage, Inc. at 85 Old Bloomfield Ave. in Pine Brook section just after 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 1993, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Evdoev was last seen alive at his home at 3710 Laurel Ave. in the Seagate section of Brooklyn on Monday, Feb. 15, 1993.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

