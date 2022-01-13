Contact Us
Still No Sign Of Warren County 23-Year-Old Man Missing Since October

Valerie Musson
Daniel Cannone, 23, of Blairstown
A 23-year-old Warren County man has now been missing since mid-October, according to police who say they have found no new leads.

Daniel Cannone, of Blairstown, was last seen on a RING camera on Oct. 16, DailyVoice.com reported. Cannone was wearing a t-shirt and shorts and was carrying a backpack, police said.

He was traveling on foot with no ID.

Cannone’s vehicle was later recovered from the parking lot of Skylands Stadium in Augusta, which had previously hosted a weekly ‘Jack O’ Lantern Experience’ event, police said.

In a Wednesday update on the case, Blairstown Police said no new information has been confirmed regarding Cannone’s location.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from Elizabeth Cannone, who says Daniel is a brother, says he “could be anywhere and in any condition.”

"I love you bro, and you are very missed," the post says.

“Please continue to share,” Blairstown Police said.

Anyone with information on Cannone’s location is urged to contact local police.

