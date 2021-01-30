'Stepped Up Its Game': Paterson Detectives Seize 5,100 Heroin Folds, $4,570 Cash, Bust Trio

Paterson detectives knocked out a neighborhood drug-dealing operation, seizing more than 5,100 heroin folds and arresting three people, authorities said.

Narcotics Division investigators watched as Jamon White got into a car at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

White, who lives up the block, was reportedly selling “large quantities” of heroin in and around the crime-ridden Caroll Street apartments near Public School No. 6, Speziale said.

An arrest team stopped the vehicle near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard moments later, he said.

They arrested White and two others, identified as Shaquanna Silue, 32, and Jamar Lockhart, 52.

Lockhart initially resisted after White handed him several bundles of heroin but was quickly subdued, Speziale said. Lockhart had 64 folds in all, he said.

Minutes later, detectives armed with a warrant raided the second-floor Governor Street apartment where White, Silue and Lockhart live, the director said.

They found 5,130 heroin folds, scales and $4,570 in proceeds, Speziale said.

All three were charged with a variety of drug-related counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The Narcotics Division “has really stepped up its game and is dismantling drug distribution networks daily," Speziale said. "I am extremely pleased and proud of their tireless efforts."

