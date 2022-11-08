Steering Wheels Sliced Open, Airbags Stolen In Recent String Of Phillipsburg Car Burglaries

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Police in Phillipsburg are investigating after steering wheels were sliced open and airbags were stolen during a series of recent car burglaries.

Car burglaries involving the theft of driver’s side airbags are on the rise in Phillipsburg, police said in a release on Thursday, August 11.

“The suspects are breaking into vehicles and cutting open the steering wheels and removing the airbags,” police said.

While anyone can become a victim, the latest trend targets newer model Hondas, according to police.

“Please make sure to secure your vehicles and report any suspicious activity to the police,” Phillipsburg Police said.

