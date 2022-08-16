Contact Us
State Trooper, Motorcyclist Hurt In Sussex County Crash Involving Marked SUV

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police

A state trooper and a motorcyclist were hurt in a Sussex County crash involving a marked police SUV, authorities said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 565 and Linn Smith Road at milepost 1.41 in Frankford Township on Monday, August 15, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

A marked New Jersey State Police Ford SUV was heading south on Route 565 when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection with Linn Smith Road just after 4:40 p.m., Marchan said.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, and the trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.

The accident remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

