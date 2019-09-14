State Trooper Hospitalized After Hackensack Traffic Stop Assault, NJSP Says

A New Jersey State Trooper was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after being assaulted during a motor vehicle stop Saturday morning, authorities said.

The trooper was conducting the traffic stop around 9:50 a.m. on Route 80 westbound in Hackensack when an occupant in the vehicle assaulted him, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Two suspects were taken into custody and the trooper was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and, Marchan said.

An investigation was under way as of Saturday afternoon.

