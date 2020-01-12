State Trooper Hospitalized After Audi Slams Cruiser On Garden State Parkway In Kenilworth

A New Jersey State Trooper was hospitalized with minor non life-threatening injuries after his parked car was slammed by an Audi on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The trooper was pulled over with his emergency lights on to help a disabled vehicle near milepost 139.1 northbound in Kenilworth when an Audi A6 struck the car from behind, just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The trooper was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison with minor and non life-threatening injuries, and later released.

The driver and passenger of the Audi were not injured.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.