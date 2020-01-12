Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Minivan Crash Topples Wires, Closes Route 17 For Hours
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Trooper Hospitalized After Audi Slams Cruiser On Garden State Parkway In Kenilworth

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A New Jersey State Trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries after his parked car was slammed by an Audi on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.
A New Jersey State Trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries after his parked car was slammed by an Audi on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A New Jersey State Trooper was hospitalized with minor non life-threatening injuries after his parked car was slammed by an Audi on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The trooper was pulled over with his emergency lights on to help a disabled vehicle near milepost 139.1 northbound in Kenilworth when an Audi A6 struck the car from behind, just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The trooper was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison with minor and non life-threatening injuries, and later released.

The driver and passenger of the Audi were not injured.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.