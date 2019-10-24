Contact Us
State Trooper From Livingston Charged With DWI In Indiana: Report

Paul Milo
Michael Kulick
Michael Kulick Photo Credit: Tippecanoe County Jail

A trooper with the New Jersey State Police who was in Indiana for the funeral of a law enforcement officer was arrested last week on suspicion of drunk driving , the Lafayette Journal & Courier newspaper reported.

MIchael Kulick, 26, of Livingston, was one of several officers from around the country who planned to attend the funeral of Indiana State Police Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan on Friday. Married with a baby daughter, Stephan was killed in a crash responding to a call.

But early on the morning of the funeral, police said Kulick was seen driving slowly and hugging the center line in the town of West Lafayette. He was stopped and arrested. He was later found to have a blood-alcohol level of .19 percent, or more than twice Indiana's legal limit, police said.

Kulick has been suspended without pay, the newspaper also reported.

