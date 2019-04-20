Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
State Police: Stop Sticks Halt Drunk Driver In Route 80 Pursuit

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police deployed stop sticks Friday night to nab a drunk driver on Route 80, ending a wild chase between Morris and Warren counties.

Washington Township police began pursuing 27-year-old Lucciano Pascucci of Belvidere following a domestic incident, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Pascucci eventually got onto Route 80 eastbound, then used a turnaround reserved for emergency vehicles to head west, the sergeant said.

Stab sticks slowed Pascucci's vehicle, which hit a guardrail and finally came to a stop around milepost 19.6, he said.

Pascucci was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center in police custody with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. He was charged with eluding police and DWI, among other offenses.

