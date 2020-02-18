Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Reputed Gang Leader Convicted Of Ordering Hit On Paterson Girl, 14, Shot Dead
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State DOT Worker From River Edge Charged With Raping Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cory Bensen
Cory Bensen Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A state Department of Transportation employee from River Edge is charged with raping a pre-teen, authorities said Tuesday.

Cory Bensen, 27, remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest last week on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and child endangerment of a victim under 13, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said that Bensen, who is engaged and works as a highway operations technician, was taken into custody by members of his Special Victims Unit, who investigated along with River Edge police.

Bensen will remain held until an unspecified first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

Highway operations techs cut grass, pick up litter and plow snow, among other duties.

Records show Bensen employed by the state of New Jersey .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.