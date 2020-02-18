State DOT Worker From River Edge Charged With Raping Pre-Teen

A state Department of Transportation employee from River Edge is charged with raping a pre-teen, authorities said Tuesday.

Cory Bensen, 27, remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest last week on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and child endangerment of a victim under 13, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said that Bensen, who is engaged and works as a highway operations technician, was taken into custody by members of his Special Victims Unit, who investigated along with River Edge police.

Bensen will remain held until an unspecified first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

Highway operations techs cut grass, pick up litter and plow snow, among other duties.

Records show Bensen employed by the state of New Jersey .

