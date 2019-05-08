State Corrections Officials: Bergen County Jail Clean, Well-Maintained, Inmates 'Very Happy'

A surprise state inspection of the Bergen County Jail produced a glowing review, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

Following Friday's visit to Hackensack, New Jersey Department of Corrections inspectors said that:

· "The correctional staff was welcoming and the cleanliness of the facility was exceptional," Cureton said Monday.

· The medical unit is “fantastic” and very well-maintained, the sheriff said.

· Inmate interviews found that the population was “very happy," Cureton said.

The jail is in full compliance with Title 10A for Corrections in the New Jersey Administrative Code," the sheriff said.

That includes:

planning and design;

personnel training and staff development;

management of information systems and inmate records;

emergency procedures;

security and control;

use and control of security equipment;

food service;

sanitation;

inmate clothing and hygienic living conditions;

medical, dental and health services;

inmate rights;

access to courts;

disciplinary procedures;

protective custody;

mail;

visits;

admission;

search;

orientation;

property control and release;

classification;

remission of time from sentence;

inmate work programs;

inmate services;

volunteer programs;

fiscal management.

“The Bergen County Jail is a first-rate correctional institution that provides premier care to the inmates and detainees in the facility," the sheriff said. "This positive inspection truly reflects the outstanding work done each and every day by the most distinguished and qualified correction professionals in the state of New Jersey."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.