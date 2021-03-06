State Attorney General Reviews Death Of Trenton Man, 21, In Scooter Crash

New Jersey Attorney Gurbir S. Grewal said his office was reviewing the death of a 21-year-old Trenton man in a scooter crash because it somehow involved law enforcement.

The man, who wasn't identified, was riding a Yamaha scooter without a helmet near the intersection of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township when a township officer in an unmarked car spotted him shortly after 9 p.m. on May 25, Grewal said.

A release issued by Grewal on Thursday doesn't say whether the officer initiated a pursuit.

What it does say is:

"Before the officer could stop the scooter operator, who was traveling westbound on Route 33, the scooter operator collided with a Dodge Caravan, whose driver was attempting to turn left into the Mercerville Shopping Center from Route 33 eastbound.

"The man was thrown from the scooter and impacted the windshield of the van. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he died at approximately 3 p.m. on May 27."

State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order, the attorney general said.

